en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

A Dangerous Crossing: The Global Call for Road Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
A Dangerous Crossing: The Global Call for Road Safety

In a startling incident in Russia, an unidentified individual made a dangerous attempt to cross the road, one which they miraculously survived. While details about the specifics of the incident, such as the location, time, or resulting injuries, were not disclosed, the event serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of reckless behavior.

The Incidents That Shape Our Perception of Road Safety

In a recent spate of traffic incidents worldwide, the urgency of addressing road safety has been brought to the forefront. In the United States, a collision on US Highway 259 resulted in non-incapacitating injuries to a sheriff’s deputy and a civilian. The incident prompted a temporary road closure and a reminder from authorities for drivers to exercise caution. Similarly, in Melbourne, a fatal crash involving a Brightline passenger train and a sport utility vehicle left one dead and three injured. This marks the third fatal crash involving the passenger train within three months, raising public concern over the safety of the newly launched line.

Further afield on 24 November 2021, a tragic mass-casualty incident in the Channel claimed the lives of 27 people. The Cranston Inquiry, chaired by Sir Ross Cranston, is currently investigating the incident to ensure the rights of those affected are upheld and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Calling for Safer Roads

In Palm Beach County, a tragic incident on the roads claimed the life of 98-year-old George Fortier, hit by an 86-year-old driver. The event has led to calls for improved road safety measures in the community. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, road safety remains a critical issue, with 475 people killed and 605 injured in reported road accidents in November alone. The government has made efforts to improve road communication, but challenges persist. Poor road and traffic management, reckless driving, and unskilled drivers continue to contribute to road safety issues, necessitating a concerted effort from relevant agencies to ensure safer roads.

The Road to Recovery

Even as we grapple with these incidents, stories of resilience also emerge. In Michigan, two survivors of a home explosion are making a steady recovery after sustaining serious injuries. With help from GoFundMe pages, over $90,000 has been raised to cover their medical costs. As we come to terms with these recent events, it’s clear that a shared responsibility for road safety is crucial to prevent future tragedies.

0
Accidents Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
23 mins ago
Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help
In a shocking turn of events, a 16-year-old boy has been left severely injured after a hit-and-run incident in New Port Richey on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Illinois Avenue, leaving the young lad with substantial lower body injuries and unresponsive. Immediate Response to the
Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help
Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey
35 mins ago
Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit Twice by Fires in 24 Hours: A String of Arson Attacks?
1 hour ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit Twice by Fires in 24 Hours: A String of Arson Attacks?
TV Historian Ellen Leslie Jailed for Fatal 'Microsleep' Car Accident
32 mins ago
TV Historian Ellen Leslie Jailed for Fatal 'Microsleep' Car Accident
In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash
35 mins ago
In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
35 mins ago
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
Latest Headlines
World News
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
2 mins
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
3 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
4 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
4 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
4 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
5 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
5 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
6 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
7 mins
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app