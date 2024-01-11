en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search

7-Eleven to Acquire 204 Stores from Sunoco in $1 Billion Deal

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
7-Eleven to Acquire 204 Stores from Sunoco in $1 Billion Deal

In a strategic move demonstrating its commitment to expansion, 7-Eleven, Inc. has announced the acquisition of 204 stores from Sunoco LP, in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion. The purchase includes Stripes convenience stores and Laredo Taco Company restaurants, enhancing 7-Eleven’s existing retail network. The stores, spread across West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, will be integrated into 7-Eleven’s already impressive portfolio of over 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Expanding Retail Footprint

The acquisition bolsters 7-Eleven’s retail presence, specifically in the regions of West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. This move strategically links the company’s Speedway and 7-Eleven store networks along the interstate highway, enhancing accessibility for customers and widening the company’s market reach. It also paves the way for 7-Eleven to own and operate all Stripes and Laredo Taco Company locations nationwide.

Driving Growth and Reducing Debt

Sunoco LP plans to utilize the proceeds from this transaction to reduce its debt and fuel future growth opportunities. The deal also includes an amendment to Sunoco’s fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven, a move that secures mutual benefits for both companies in the long run.

Finalizing the Acquisition

The acquisition deal, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven, noted that the Stripes and Laredo Taco Company have been positive additions to 7-Eleven’s brand portfolio since 2018 and expresses his enthusiasm about the forthcoming integration of these brands into the 7-Eleven network.

This acquisition underscores 7-Eleven’s continued commitment to growth and its strategic focus on increasing market presence across the United States, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the convenience store and quick-service restaurant sectors.

0
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

See more
14 seconds ago
UConn Professor Honored for Pioneering Low-Emission Energy Research
Professor Chih-Jen “Jackie” Sung of the University of Connecticut (UConn) has been presented with the prestigious 2024 AIAA Energy Systems Award by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. The accolade acknowledges his significant contributions in engineering low-emission energy systems. This recognition shines a spotlight on Sung’s expertise that spans both the theoretical and practical
UConn Professor Honored for Pioneering Low-Emission Energy Research
Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami's Design District
33 seconds ago
Celine Opens New Flagship Store in Miami's Design District
China's Einstein Probe Satellite Successfully Launched to Study Cosmic X-rays
39 seconds ago
China's Einstein Probe Satellite Successfully Launched to Study Cosmic X-rays
Redefining 'Quality' in Music: A Case for Diversity and Inclusion
16 seconds ago
Redefining 'Quality' in Music: A Case for Diversity and Inclusion
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis
17 seconds ago
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
29 seconds ago
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
2 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
2 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
2 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
2 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
3 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
3 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
3 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
4 mins
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
27 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app