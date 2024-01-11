7-Eleven to Acquire 204 Stores from Sunoco in $1 Billion Deal

In a strategic move demonstrating its commitment to expansion, 7-Eleven, Inc. has announced the acquisition of 204 stores from Sunoco LP, in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion. The purchase includes Stripes convenience stores and Laredo Taco Company restaurants, enhancing 7-Eleven’s existing retail network. The stores, spread across West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, will be integrated into 7-Eleven’s already impressive portfolio of over 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Expanding Retail Footprint

The acquisition bolsters 7-Eleven’s retail presence, specifically in the regions of West Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. This move strategically links the company’s Speedway and 7-Eleven store networks along the interstate highway, enhancing accessibility for customers and widening the company’s market reach. It also paves the way for 7-Eleven to own and operate all Stripes and Laredo Taco Company locations nationwide.

Driving Growth and Reducing Debt

Sunoco LP plans to utilize the proceeds from this transaction to reduce its debt and fuel future growth opportunities. The deal also includes an amendment to Sunoco’s fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven, a move that secures mutual benefits for both companies in the long run.

Finalizing the Acquisition

The acquisition deal, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven, noted that the Stripes and Laredo Taco Company have been positive additions to 7-Eleven’s brand portfolio since 2018 and expresses his enthusiasm about the forthcoming integration of these brands into the 7-Eleven network.

This acquisition underscores 7-Eleven’s continued commitment to growth and its strategic focus on increasing market presence across the United States, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the convenience store and quick-service restaurant sectors.