en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan – A Deep Dive into the Crisis

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan – A Deep Dive into the Crisis

A devastating earthquake, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, has shaken Afghanistan, causing widespread concern and prompting immediate emergency response efforts. The quake’s epicenter was pinpointed to the Zindajan district of Herat, Afghanistan, with tremors echoing across the country and even reaching neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

Afghanistan in Crisis

International Rescue Committee (IRC) teams, already working in the region due to ongoing conflict, climate change, and economic crisis, have reported significant tremors. The humanitarian response in Afghanistan is already stretched, and this earthquake adds to the mounting challenges facing the nation. The IRC, known for providing safe learning spaces, basic health services, cash distribution, and livelihood opportunities, now faces the added task of addressing the repercussions of this natural disaster.

Rescue Efforts and Recovery

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has swiftly sprung into action, providing immediate relief and spearheading community-led recovery efforts. With a startling death toll of approximately 1,400 people, predominantly women and children, and 150,000 people left to rebuild their lives, the urgency of the situation is palpable. Efforts by UNDP are targeting restoration of essential infrastructure, rebuilding of shelters, and reinstating access to energy and water.

Amid the ruins, UNDP has laid out a comprehensive recovery package for over 100 severely affected villages. This includes support for rebuilding homes, creating jobs, and ensuring access to energy and water. The earthquake has further exacerbated Afghanistan’s already dire food insecurity, with UNDP expanding community kitchens and delivering hot meals to families affected by the earthquake.

Impact and Future Preparedness

The enormity of the disaster is evident with over 30,000 homes reduced to rubble and around 275,000 people struggling with the onset of a harsh winter. A significant disparity is seen in the impact on women, with more than 50% of those lost, injured, or displaced being women. This earthquake, therefore, raises pressing questions about building resilience and preparedness for natural disasters in the region.

As seismologists analyse the quake’s data to improve future earthquake predictions and responses, the international community has turned its attention to Afghanistan. Offers of aid and support are pouring in from around the world, underscoring the global commitment to aiding disaster-stricken regions.

0
Accidents Afghanistan
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
23 mins ago
Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help
In a shocking turn of events, a 16-year-old boy has been left severely injured after a hit-and-run incident in New Port Richey on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Illinois Avenue, leaving the young lad with substantial lower body injuries and unresponsive. Immediate Response to the
Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help
Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey
35 mins ago
Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit Twice by Fires in 24 Hours: A String of Arson Attacks?
1 hour ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Hit Twice by Fires in 24 Hours: A String of Arson Attacks?
TV Historian Ellen Leslie Jailed for Fatal 'Microsleep' Car Accident
31 mins ago
TV Historian Ellen Leslie Jailed for Fatal 'Microsleep' Car Accident
In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash
34 mins ago
In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
34 mins ago
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
2 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
3 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
3 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
3 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
4 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
4 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
6 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
6 mins
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
Balancing the Game: Darko Rajakovic's Coaching Philosophy and Toronto Raptors' Potential Roster Moves
6 mins
Balancing the Game: Darko Rajakovic's Coaching Philosophy and Toronto Raptors' Potential Roster Moves
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app