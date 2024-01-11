en English
42Gears Unveils New Indoor Location Tracking Feature, SureMDM InLocate

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
42Gears Unveils New Indoor Location Tracking Feature, SureMDM InLocate

42Gears, a leading player in the Enterprise Mobility Management landscape, has unveiled SureMDM InLocate, a cutting-edge indoor location tracking feature for its flagship product, SureMDM. This innovative feature is designed to help businesses recover lost devices within premises with unerring precision, consequently reducing the wastage of time and resources.

Revolutionizing Enterprise Mobility Management

The unveiling of SureMDM InLocate marks a significant moment in the realm of enterprise mobility management. This feature comes at a time when businesses are increasingly adopting a mobile-first approach, necessitating the need for efficient device tracking solutions. The CEO and co-founder of 42Gears, Onkar Singh, underscored the importance of the new feature, stating it empowers companies to optimize workflows, bolster security, and deliver exceptional employee experiences. Industries such as warehouses, manufacturing, hospitals, and construction are set to benefit the most from this technology.

Unveiling at NRF 2024

The announcement of SureMDM InLocate was strategically made ahead of the NRF 2024 event, where 42Gears plans to showcase the new feature at Booth 1332. This platform will provide an opportunity for potential users to understand the functionality and benefits of the tool firsthand.

Advanced Location Tracking Capabilities

SureMDM InLocate stands out due to its advanced location tracking capabilities. It allows for instant location tracking of lost devices on a detailed map without requiring additional hardware like beacons. The solution utilizes existing Wi-Fi infrastructure and includes a Remote Buzz feature that triggers an audible alarm on misplaced devices. Furthermore, it supports the creation of geofences for security purposes, providing real-time insights into device usage and movement patterns. SureMDM InLocate is poised to improve workflows, security, and employee experiences across various industries.

A Noteworthy Achievement

Along with this announcement, 42Gears also shared the news that SureMDM has been validated as an official Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management solution. This recognition is testament to the firm’s commitment to delivering top-notch IT management solutions, reinforcing its position in the market.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

