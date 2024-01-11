en English
4,000-Year-Old Defensive Wall Network Unearthed in Saudi Arabia

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
A significant archaeological breakthrough has occurred in present-day Saudi Arabia, where the remains of an ancient defensive wall network, dating back an estimated 4,000 years, have been unearthed at the Khaybar Oasis. A recent study, published on January 10 in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, offers insights into the discovery that was part of explorations conducted between 2020 and 2023.

Unveiling the Ancient Fortification Network

Researchers stumbled upon 146 large segments of this impressive fortification system. The original wall spanned about 9 miles in length, with around 41% of it still standing today, despite the ravages of human activity and natural events. The fortification network showcases advanced engineering skills and defensive strategies, with evidence of complex internal structures, including watchtowers and gateways.

Understanding the Construction and Purpose

The construction of these fortifications is believed to have been completed in a single stage, but indications of later additions or reconstructions exist. Estimates suggest that the work would have required 170,000 working days, with a small local community being sufficient to erect the outer enclosure wall. These walls not only provided protection against raiders and invaders but also served as shields against natural elements and as markers for delineating territory boundaries.

Deciphering the History

The fortifications were established between 2250 B.C. and 1950 B.C., deduced through radiocarbon dating. They are thought to have been in use for at least four centuries, until between 1626 B.C. and 1542 B.C. This discovery sheds light on the strategic importance of the area during ancient times and provides invaluable insights into the ancient world.

History Saudi Arabia Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

