BNN Newsroom

40 Years of Legacy: Seat Celebrates with 2024 Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
40 Years of Legacy: Seat Celebrates with 2024 Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition

Seat, a member of the Volkswagen Group, is commemorating the 40th anniversary of its iconic Ibiza compact hatch with the unveiling of the 2024 Seat Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition. This exclusive edition is set to make its debut in the market during the first quarter of 2024.

Distinctive Design and Features

The 2024 Seat Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition is set to enchant with its unique design elements. It will sport an exclusive Graphene Grey color, new 18-inch Cosmo Gray alloy wheels, and an “Anniversary Limited Edition” logo prominently displayed on the B-pillar. The interior is equally impressive with new textile bucket seats, dark aluminum matt accents, and anniversary lettering inscribed on the side sills.

Under the Hood

While the company has not disclosed the exact specifications, it is anticipated that the vehicle will retain the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder gasoline engine with up to 109 hp and a DSG automatic transmission, keeping the Ibiza’s reputation for performance intact.

Success Story of the Seat Ibiza

Since its initial launch in 1984, the Seat Ibiza has enjoyed enduring success. More than 6 million units of the model have been sold worldwide, making it Seat’s most successful model to date. The current model, the fifth generation introduced in 2017 and facelifted in 2021, shares its platform with the VW Polo, Skoda Fabia, and the Seat Arona SUV.

Despite a shift in focus towards the Cupra brand and mobility solutions, Seat’s CEO Wayne Griffiths is optimistic about the brand’s future. This is bolstered by a 24% increase in sales in 2023, indicating a strong market presence and demand.

However, the company has not yet disclosed the number of units that will be produced for the 2024 Seat Ibiza Anniversary Limited Edition or the pricing details. These are expected to be announced soon, adding to the anticipation surrounding this special edition.

BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

BNN Newsroom

