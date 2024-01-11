en English
3D-Printed Housing Project in Canada: Innovation Meets Sustainability

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
3D-Printed Housing Project in Canada: Innovation Meets Sustainability

Addressing an urgent need in Canada’s housing crisis, Lafarge Canada and nidus3D have joined forces on ‘Kakatoosoyiists’ (Star Lodge), the country’s largest 3D-printed housing project. Situated an hour east of Calgary in Alberta, the endeavor aims to alleviate housing challenges faced by the SikSika Nation. Indigenous peoples in Canadian cities are disproportionately affected by homelessness, with their likelihood of experiencing homelessness being eight times higher than the general population.

OneCem: A Green Game-Changer

OneCem, Lafarge Canada’s low-carbon cement, has been chosen as the project’s primary construction material. Known for its sustainability, OneCem reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to ten percent, compared to traditional Portland cement. The selection of OneCem underlines a commitment to eco-conscious construction practices and heralds a potential shift towards greener building materials in construction.

Kakatoosoyiists: A Beacon of Hope

The ‘Kakatoosoyiists’ project comprises four buildings, housing a total of sixteen units. These units are targeted at individuals from the SikSika Nation who are escaping domestic violence or dealing with homelessness. This initiative represents a significant stride towards providing safe and secure housing for these vulnerable individuals.

Project Completion and Future Prospects

With an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024, the project is expected to demonstrate the potential of 3D construction printing for rapid and repeatable building. nidus3D, recognized for its proficiency in robotic construction and 3D concrete printing, is scaling such technologies across Canada. The success of this project could herald a new era in addressing Canada’s housing crisis.

Lafarge Canada, a subsidiary of Holcim, has been steadfast in its commitment to low-carbon and circular building solutions. The company’s involvement in the ‘Kakatoosoyiists’ project further solidifies its dedication to sustainability and decarbonizing building practices. As the project unfolds, it promises to be a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of innovation, sustainability, and community support in addressing pressing societal issues.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

