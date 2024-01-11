en English
21 Savage’s ‘American Dream’: A Journey of Struggle and Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Expectations are running high as 21 Savage prepares to drop his latest album, ‘American Dream’, his first solo project since the 2018 release of ‘I Am > I Was’. The album, scheduled to become available for streaming at midnight on Friday, January 12th (or 9 p.m. PT on January 11th), represents one of the early major album releases of 2024, and anticipation is already palpable.

Anticipated Collaborations

While no singles from ‘American Dream’ have been released yet, and 21 Savage remains tight-lipped about the tracklist, the artist has revealed that the album will feature collaborations with artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Mariah the Scientist, and Lil Durk. The involvement of such a diverse and talented roster of artists in the project significantly adds to the buzz surrounding its release.

A Story of Struggle and Success

The album, which is 21 Savage’s third studio album, will not only showcase his evolving musical style but also serve as a soundtrack to his debut film, ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story’. The film provides a reflective look at 21 Savage’s journey to success and his long struggle with his immigration status. It’s a poignant reminder that the American Dream is not just a concept, but a reality that many strive for, sometimes against great odds.

Building on Past Success

21 Savage’s previous projects ‘Issa Album’ (2017) and ‘I Am > I Was’ (2018) were well-received, and his collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ with Drake in 2022 further bolstered his reputation in the hip-hop scene. With ‘American Dream’, 21 Savage is expected to cement his position as a significant figure in the industry, with fans eagerly awaiting to see how his music has evolved over the years.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

