2024 Study Uncovers Negative Biological Indian Ocean Dipole Event

In a pioneering study published in 2024, scientists have unveiled the occurrence of a negative biological Indian Ocean dipole (BIOD) event in the Equatorial Indian Ocean in October 2022. This event, as measured by the novel Biological Dipole Mode Index (BDMI), highlights crucial variations in the marine ecosystem of the region, throwing light on the intricate dance of biological and biogeochemical processes that shape our seas.

Unraveling the Biological Indian Ocean Dipole

The BIOD event was identified by a recorded BDMI(Ratio) value of -0.31, indicating a stark disparity in chlorophyll-a (Chl-a) concentration between the eastern and western zones of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). This discrepancy was marked by a decrease in Chl-a concentration in the eastern zone near the west Sumatra Coast and an increase in the northern western zone.

The Invisible Hand of Nutrient Dynamics

This biological variation, the study reveals, is intricately linked to a dance of nutrient levels across the ocean. While the eastern zone experienced a nutrient deficit due to reduced upwelling and a deeper thermocline, the western zone was flush with higher nutrient concentrations led by surface water divergence and a shallower thermocline.

Indian Ocean Dipole: More Than Just Temperature

These findings underscore the importance of the IOD events, which manifest not only through physical changes in sea surface temperature (SST) and ocean thermocline depth but also through biological and biogeochemical variations. The IOD, a recurrent phenomenon in the Equatorial Indian Ocean, is known to cause dipolar SST anomalies and is a significant contributor to SST variability. It is influenced by various factors, including intra-seasonal wind oscillation and the inter-hemisphere pressure gradient.

Adding another layer of complexity, the IOD events are related to the tropical Pacific variability, such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The BDMIs, along with the traditional dipole mode index (DMI), offer a comprehensive understanding of the oceanic processes affecting both surface and subsurface regions in the Equatorial Indian Ocean.