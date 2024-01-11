en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

2024 Study Uncovers Negative Biological Indian Ocean Dipole Event

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
2024 Study Uncovers Negative Biological Indian Ocean Dipole Event

In a pioneering study published in 2024, scientists have unveiled the occurrence of a negative biological Indian Ocean dipole (BIOD) event in the Equatorial Indian Ocean in October 2022. This event, as measured by the novel Biological Dipole Mode Index (BDMI), highlights crucial variations in the marine ecosystem of the region, throwing light on the intricate dance of biological and biogeochemical processes that shape our seas.

Unraveling the Biological Indian Ocean Dipole

The BIOD event was identified by a recorded BDMI(Ratio) value of -0.31, indicating a stark disparity in chlorophyll-a (Chl-a) concentration between the eastern and western zones of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). This discrepancy was marked by a decrease in Chl-a concentration in the eastern zone near the west Sumatra Coast and an increase in the northern western zone.

The Invisible Hand of Nutrient Dynamics

This biological variation, the study reveals, is intricately linked to a dance of nutrient levels across the ocean. While the eastern zone experienced a nutrient deficit due to reduced upwelling and a deeper thermocline, the western zone was flush with higher nutrient concentrations led by surface water divergence and a shallower thermocline.

Indian Ocean Dipole: More Than Just Temperature

These findings underscore the importance of the IOD events, which manifest not only through physical changes in sea surface temperature (SST) and ocean thermocline depth but also through biological and biogeochemical variations. The IOD, a recurrent phenomenon in the Equatorial Indian Ocean, is known to cause dipolar SST anomalies and is a significant contributor to SST variability. It is influenced by various factors, including intra-seasonal wind oscillation and the inter-hemisphere pressure gradient.

Adding another layer of complexity, the IOD events are related to the tropical Pacific variability, such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The BDMIs, along with the traditional dipole mode index (DMI), offer a comprehensive understanding of the oceanic processes affecting both surface and subsurface regions in the Equatorial Indian Ocean.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
In the icy grip of a frigid Mohali night, the Indian cricket team emerged victorious over Afghanistan, thanks in large part to the all-round brilliance of Shivam Dube. In a Twenty20 international match marked by temperatures plummeting to nine degrees Celsius, Dube’s unbeaten 60 off 40 balls warmed Indian hearts, guiding the team to a
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Interfaith Kidney Exchange in Maharashtra: A Testament to Shared Humanity
1 hour ago
Interfaith Kidney Exchange in Maharashtra: A Testament to Shared Humanity
Indian Army's Agnipath Scheme: A Successful Integration of Agniveers
1 hour ago
Indian Army's Agnipath Scheme: A Successful Integration of Agniveers
School Milk Contamination Leads to Hospitalization of 23 Students in Belagavi
55 mins ago
School Milk Contamination Leads to Hospitalization of 23 Students in Belagavi
Delhi Man Stabbed Over Momo Chutney: A Serious Turn of Events in a Trivial Dispute
1 hour ago
Delhi Man Stabbed Over Momo Chutney: A Serious Turn of Events in a Trivial Dispute
Narayana Murthy's Train Journey Tale: Hormones, Regret, and a Robust Relationship
1 hour ago
Narayana Murthy's Train Journey Tale: Hormones, Regret, and a Robust Relationship
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
1 min
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
2 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
3 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
3 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
3 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
4 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
5 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
5 mins
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
Balancing the Game: Darko Rajakovic's Coaching Philosophy and Toronto Raptors' Potential Roster Moves
5 mins
Balancing the Game: Darko Rajakovic's Coaching Philosophy and Toronto Raptors' Potential Roster Moves
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app