2024 Republican Candidates Unified in Opposition to Student Loan Forgiveness

The 2024 Republican presidential primary is heating up, featuring five major contenders – Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Asa Hutchinson. A major policy that unifies these candidates is their opposition to student loan forgiveness, a stance that starkly contrasts with that of current Democratic President Joe Biden.

Debt Forgiveness: A Divisive Issue

President Biden has been a vocal advocate for the cancellation of education debt. Despite a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his $400 billion relief plan, his administration has managed to eliminate nearly $132 billion of student debt for over 3 million people using existing authority. This initiative however, remains a contentious point in American politics, highlighting the stark difference in the vision of the two major parties.

The Burden of Student Debt

The U.S. grapples with over $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loan debt. This debt has become a significant burden on Americans; the average loan balance at graduation has increased from $10,000 in the 1990s to $30,000 today, and about 7% of borrowers owe more than $100,000. According to a Politico Morning Consult poll, voters support some level of debt forgiveness by a 2 to 1 margin.

Republican Contenders Make Their Case

Each Republican candidate has voiced their rationale for opposing loan forgiveness. Trump has expressed support for the Supreme Court’s decision, viewing debt cancellation as an overreach of presidential power. DeSantis has questioned the fairness of forgiving loans for certain degrees, while Ramaswamy believes it encourages a culture of not repaying debts. Haley and Hutchinson have highlighted the burden on taxpayers, stating that it shifts the responsibility from those who willingly took out loans to all tax payers, a move they believe is inconsistent with the American ideal of personal responsibility.